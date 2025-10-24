EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to begin 15-day schedule of Welcome To The Jungle in November; Film to release in Mid 2026

After Jolly LLB 3, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of films releasing in 2026. He is all set to return for another world of comedy and chaos with Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Akshay Kumar will commence a 15-day shooting schedule of the film in November.

According to source close to the development, "This schedule will focus on key portions featuring Akshay and the ensemble cast. The team plans to wrap up the remaining schedules by early next year as it gears up for the grand release around Mid-2026. Major part of the shoot has been wrapped up. The makers are eyeing a mid-2026 theatrical release, marking one of the most-awaited comebacks of Bollywood’s comedy universe."

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle is said to be one of the biggest comedy entertainers currently in production, packed with larger-than-life sets, massive star cast, and trademark Welcome-style madness.

Welcome To The Jungle will witness Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. With Akshay returning to the comic space, fans can expect a laughter riot on the big screen. Welcome franchise was announced in 2023 and has been through multiple delays, but it managed to hold on to the interest of the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, Kumar has Bhooth Bangla releasing next. Directed by Priyadarshan, this horror-comedy marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar after 14 years. Interestingly, AK also has Haiwaan, again directed by Priyadarshan. And this upcoming thriller reunites Akshay Kumar with Saif Ali Khan after 17–18 years. It’s a Hindi remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam.

