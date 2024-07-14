Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena to Aishwarya Rai and Kim Kardashian, unexpected crossovers that blew our minds

July 12 saw the biggest wedding as Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant in the presence of several celebrities, spiritual leaders, political personalities, and many more.

From Shah Rukh Khan to John Cena to Kim Kardashian, the wedding was a real star-studded one and some unexpected crossovers left fans in awe. Let's check out the list.

Unexpected crossovers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

A picture showing Kim Kardashian and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in one frame at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has gone viral on the internet. From heartfelt comments to creative memes, the image became the center of online discussion, capturing the attention of countless individuals while becoming the unexpected crossover at the wedding.

Take a look:

On the other hand, Kim took to her Instagram Story and shared a picture with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. This also melted fans' hearts as they couldn't believe this crossover could happen. Sharing the selfie, Kim wrote, "Queen" and also tagged Aishwarya. She also posted a few pictures of the decorations at the event.

Next comes, the meeting of Kim Kardashian with Ranveer Singh. The duo clicking a picture together became the talk of the town. Take a look:

And last but not least, Shah Rukh Khan meeting John Cena was one of the most epic crossovers fans have ever got. Sharing a picture with SRK from the wedding night, Cena penned on his X handle, "A surreal 24 hours. So grateful for the Ambani family for their unmatched warmth and hospitality. An experience filled with so many unforgettable moments which allowed me to connect with countless new friends, including meeting @iamsrk and being able to tell him personally the positive effect he has had on my life."

Have a look:

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

After their wedding on July 12, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had their Shubh Aashirwad ceremony the next day (July 13). Apart from the celebrities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds. While blessing them, PM Modi was seen gifting gifts to the new bride Radhika.

On the other hand, apart from the above-mentioned celebrities, Salman Khan, The Bachchans, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, several politicians, and other international notable personalities were present at the wedding.

