Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Reaches 667 crore in India after a Solid 4th Weekend

Kantara: Chapter 1 grossed Rs. 27.50 crore approx in its fourth weekend at the Indian box office, down just 33 per cent from its third weekend. The third weekend was adversely affected by the pre-Diwali period, but still, this is a very impressive hold coming out of the holiday period and competition from Diwali releases in North India.

The running total has now reached Rs. 667 crore. It has now entered the top ten highest-grossing films of all time in India, currently positioned at eighth place, ahead of Animal (Rs. 660 crore). It will soon climb two places up. Also, it now stands just Rs. 23 crore away from surpassing Chhaava and becoming the highest grosser of the year. Furthermore, hitting Rs. 700 crore has become highly likely, with the film now looking at a finish somewhere from Rs. 705 crore to Rs. 725 crore.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

The film continues to cement itself as the highest-grossing film in Karnataka, now standing at Rs. 224 crore, Rs. 50 crore over the previous record grosser. It is projected to reach Rs. 240 crore plus. Rs. 250 crore appears a bit difficult but not impossible if it could pull some very strong holds in the next two weeks.

The Hindi version is cruising toward Rs. 200 crore NETT mark, now less than Rs. 8 crore NETT away. Tamil Nadu is approaching Rs. 70 crore. Telugu states seems like will fall a bit short of Rs. 100 crore, which is a bit underwhelming considering the start it had and the original film itself did Rs. 60 crore plus.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

