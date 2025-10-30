King: Siddharth Anand drops big update on Shah Rukh Khan’s film with Suhana, Deepika Padukone: ‘Good things…’

Shah Rukh Khan's #AskSRK session is immensely popular among netizens. Soon to celebrate his 60th birthday, the Megastar announced the fun session today. He tweeted, “Hi everyone. It’s been good times….award….series release…anniversary and all good things….thought will share some happy answers with you. So if free please join in for a #ASKsrk love u let’s start.”

During the fun session, he called Salman Khan ‘Best Bhai’ and showered love on KGF actor Yash. Meanwhile, a fan quizzed what he is hiding about his upcoming movie King's biggest reveal. To which, SRK tagged director Siddharth Anand and took a dig at his guessing game. While responding to the fan, he tweeted, “@justSidAnand kuch dikha na finally! Fans aur main dono tired ho gaye hain guessing game khelte khelte… aap ‘Remember’…’There is.. ‘…bol bolke kya tease kar rahe ho?

The Pathaan director laughed and responded with an update on the big surprise he is planning for SRK's birthday. He retweeted, “@iamsrk Hahaha. Sir... ‘Remember’ - Good things take time. ‘There is’ - work still going on for the Title Reveal of our film. #KING.”

For the unversed, Siddharth Anand has been playing guess gaming with the audience for a couple of days. On October 9th, he tweeted, “Tick Tock Tick Tock”. Later, on October 29th, Sid wrote, “Remember”. A couple of hours ago today, on October 30, he teased with, “There is”. Fans are assuming that his recent tweets are hints for his upcoming movie King, with Shah Rukh Khan's announcement video.

The big reveal will be unveiled on Khan's birthday, November 2nd. As per Sid Anand's latest tweet, it can be the ‘title reveal glimpse’ of King.

Talking about King, the stylish action thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan in the role of an assassin. The movie includes an ensemble star cast that includes Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Raghav Juyal, and others.

Rani Mukerji is also playing a pivotal role in the film. Currently in production, King is expected to hit the big screens next year.

