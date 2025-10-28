Vivek Oberoi opens up on his fees for Yash-Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: ‘I don’t want a penny for this…’

Yash and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana duology is making waves ever since its inception. Vivek Oberoi, who is also part of the epic saga, recently opened up about how Ramayana is set to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the Mastii 4 actor boasted about working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

Vivek said, “What Namit (Malhotra, producer) and Nitesh are doing is that through Ramayana, they are truly taking Bhartiya cinema to the global stage. Ramayana is going to be India’s answer to Hollywood epics. It helps that they are associated with a company who has won almost seven to eight Oscars in VFX, and they have already done such iconic stuff. To take in a truly Indian rooted epic, it can’t get bigger and better than Ramayana and to actually take it to the global sphere, that’s what’s exciting.”

The Krrish 3 actor further revealed that he has donated his fee for a good cause. He added, “I told Namit that I don’t want a penny for this, I want to donate it to any sort of cause that I believe in, which is kids with cancer. I told him I want to support you because I just love what you’re doing and I think that this will take Indian cinema on the global stage with a bang.”

Oberoi went on to add that he still has some days left to shoot his part. “There is always the battle between whether Ramayana is mythological or historical, we believe it is historic, and it was great working on it. I was so happy and it was a lot of fun working with the whole crew, Namit, Nitesh, Yash, Rakul (Preet Singh). I still have a couple of days left,” concluded Vivek.

For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi is playing Vidyutjiva in Ramayana Part One. He is paired opposite Rakul Preet Singh's character and has a battlefield clash with Yash, who is playing the demon king, Ravana. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

