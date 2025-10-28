Kantara Box Office 4th Monday: Rishab Shetty’s film collects Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 26, cume nears Rs. 200 crore mark

Kantara: Chapter 1 is looking to collect an estimated Rs. 2.50 crore to Rs. 2.70 crore net on its fourth Monday. The movie kept on holding well post the Diwali holiday period and wrapped its 4th weekend at Rs. 11.50 crore, after registering an extended opening week of Rs. 102 crore, followed by Rs. 52 crore and Rs. 27.25 crore in the second and third weeks, respectively. The running total of the Rishab Shetty starrer has reached Rs. 195.25 crore net at the Hindi box office.

The mythological epic saga needs Rs. 5 crore more to enter the Rs. 200 crore net club at the box office. Based on the current trends, the mythological saga will enter the double-century club before ending its 4th week. At one point, it seemed that it would end its theatrical run around the Rs. 150 crore mark. However, the movie witnessed an impressive run, escalating its lifetime target. It is now expected to wrap its theatrical run around Rs. 210-215 crore net in Hindi.

A section of the trade was expecting the Rishab Shetty starrer to perform like other breakout sequels like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2. Unlike these universal masala films, Kantara: Chapter 1 has a regional feel to it, which limited its box office performance in the Hindi regions. Nevertheless, the Hombale Films’ production venture emerged as a big success despite not performing to its full potential in the North Hindi belt. Maharashtra remained the best-performing region for Kantara: Chapter 1's Hindi dubbed version.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 27.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 2.50-2.75 cr. Total Rs. 195.25 cr.

