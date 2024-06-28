Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Wedding: Nita Ambani goes for saree shopping in Varanasi; WATCH

The wealthiest family in the country has been busy hosting multiple pre-wedding events for their son Anant Ambani and their soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. The celebs started the year with their Jamnagar soiree followed by the recently hosted second celebration at the cruise.

After having a gala time in the past months, the family has started prepping for the big day. A while ago, Nita Ambani was spotted shopping for sarees at a store in Varanasi. Check it out!

Nita Ambani goes on a shopping spree ahead of her son Anant’s wedding

Nearly a month ago, almost all of Bollywood was on a luxurious cruise to celebrate the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Upon their return, the families kickstarted planning and prepping for the couple’s wedding that is scheduled for July 12.

A while back, Nita Ambani flew to Varanasi to offer the first invitation card for her son Anant Ambani's wedding to Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Soon after, she took to the streets of the small town to shop for some Banarasi sarees.

In a clip circulating online, the celebrity was seen sitting inside a huge store and looking at multiple saree options. Dressed in a pink saree paired with an orange blouse, Mrs. Ambani looked like a diva. She completed her look with a diamond necklace with matching earrings and a pearl kada.

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, the groom-to-be was also spotted personally inviting Ajay Devgn-Kajol and Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna by visiting their homes with the wedding invite. He also met with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to invite him for his big day.

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding

The childhood friends are finally getting married in July 2024. The mega event will be hosted at Mukesh Ambai-owned Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s BKC. Following the wedding on July 12, a ‘Shubh Aashirdwad’ ceremony has been scheduled for July 13 where guests will be dressed in Indian formal attire. On the next day, July 14, the Ambanis will be hosting ‘Mangal Utsav’ or the wedding reception.

