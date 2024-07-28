Nita Ambani pays graceful tribute to Indian Artistry with lotus pink Manish Malhotra saree ft intricate sozni kalamkari hand embroidery for Paris Olympics 2024

Nita Ambani, renowned International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and founder of the Reliance Foundation, has once again captured the spotlight, this time on the global stage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. On July 27, she inaugurated India House, marking the historic moment as India’s first-ever country house at the Olympic games.

Following her son Anant Ambani’s wedding to Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani has graced Paris with her presence, showcasing her love for sarees with a look that’s nothing short of breathtaking. Let’s take a closer look at her saree.

Nita Ambani’s Manish Malhotra saree at Olympics 2024

For this special occasion, Mrs. Ambani was dressed up in Manish Malhotra’s lotus pink custom-made saree. The saree featured intricate sozni kalamkari hand embroidery on the borders that gave it a more sophisticated look. With her lotus pink saree, Mrs Ambani paid a glorious tribute to Indian artistry at the international platform.

Nita Ambani wore this saree with a half sleeve pink colored blouse which perfectly complemented the intricate embroidery of the saree. She gracefully wore the saree with pallu falling beautifully from her shoulder. The saree she wore not only depicted her love for the Indian traditional attire but at the same time, it gave her an imperial look.

Nita Ambani’s accessories and glam

Mrs Ambani’s look was not just about the saree; it was elevated by a stunning selection of opulent jewelry.

She adorned herself with a luxurious multi-layered pearl necklace that added a touch of Royalty to her outfit. Mrs Ambani also wore oversized statement jhumka earrings, a diamond ring and matching pearl bracelet on wrists which all contributed to her royal look.

Her makeup was equally glamorous, and it included smokey eyeshadow and on fleek eyeliner that complemented her kohled eyes. Her eyelashes were adorned with mascara and her cheeks subtly blushed. For her lips, she opted for pink lip tint.

Nita Ambani’s hair was styled in soft curls and was parted on one side of the head to freely drop over her shoulders.

Altogether with her saree, the jewelry and her makeup, Nita Ambani’s appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics event turned out splendid and graceful, depicting her in the best possible light.

What are your thoughts on Nita Ambani’s pick for the 2024 Paris Olympics event? Do tell us in the comments!

