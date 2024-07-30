Take style cues from Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani's vibrant multicolored Torani lehenga to twin with your mother this wedding season

With the wedding season setting in, the rush of getting the best outfit, accessorizing perfectly and doing the right makeup can be exciting. But while you are busy and experiencing these remarkable moments, one of the most lovely and memorable privileges is the chance to celebrate them with the most influential women of your life -your mother.

So, if you are planning to attend a close family wedding, why not make it even more beautiful and share it with your mom by twinning your outfits, just like Nita and Isha Ambani did for Anant Ambani's wedding?

Their coordinated looks made a powerful statement at Anant’s wedding. Let’s take a closer look at their outfits so that you can draw inspiration for their style to create memorable outfits for your mom.

Isha Ambani’s heart lehenga

Beginning with Isha, she looked absolutely stunning in her lehenga from the brand Torani. Her outfit consisted of a navy-blue halter neck top with backless design which was embellished with colorful tassels and dori embellishments.

Isha paired the blouse with a lehenga skirt crafted from sumptuous raw silk. The skirt was both vibrant and striking, featuring colorful panels embroidered with vertical lines. It was adorned with heart shape embellishments made from sequins and thread work. The lehenga’s dramatic flair enhanced its beauty making it ideal for festive occasions.

Isha’s ensemble was complemented with carefully chosen accessories. She opted for ornate bracelets that shimmered with intricate designs, she also picked statement ear cuffs which matched with her bangles and a striking ring that finished her look.

To round off her glam look, she chose berry pink glossy lipstick and perfectly kohled eyes for dramatic effect. She opted for mascara laden lashes and framed brows. A tiny black bindi added traditional touch to her modern outfit and her hair styled in loose waves completed her look.

Nita Ambani’s heart lehenga

For the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani, Nita also chose a stunning lehenga from Torani, echoing the vibrant design worn by her daughter Isha. Nita Ambani paired the lehenga skirt with a matching half sleeve blouse in multicolored design, creating a cohesive look. To add an extra layer, she draped the matching dupatta in ulta pallu style which enhanced the traditional appeal.

For her accessories, Mrs. Ambani selected a tiered necklace adorned with rubies, which complemented her lehenga and paired it with matching earrings and bangles. Her make-up featured kohl-laden eyes, rosy blush and nude lips complemented by a red bindi. Her hair was neatly styled in a bun with purple flowers, completing the elegant look.

Twinning with your mother for a family wedding is not just about fashion- it’s about moments that will last forever and memories celebrating your relationship with your mother.

By taking a cue from the stylish coordination of Nita and Isha Ambani, you too can make unique memories during weddings that will be with you forever. Enjoy the satisfaction of matching outfits during this season to have fun and be fashionable in all the occasions.

