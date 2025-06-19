Kuberaa: What characters are Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna playing in Sekhar Kammula directorial?

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all ready to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. The Sekhar Kammula directorial is just hours away from hitting the big screens, but what characters do the leading actors play? Let's find out inside.

Dhanush as Deva

The social thriller features the tale of a beggar and a CBI officer’s intertwined destiny involving a huge sum of money from a business tycoon. As the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie brings both stars together, the Raayan actor is said to play Deva, a beggar.

The character is brought into the scheme of swindling money, making him a scapegoat. While describing his character, co-star Nagarjuna highlighted how he is a man happy in life despite having no income.

In light of sharing his experience, Dhanush revealed during a pre-release event how he was excited to collaborate with Sekhar Kammula for the first time. However, what surprised the actor was that the shoot started with him begging on the streets of Tirupati.

Nagarjuna Akkineni as Deepak

Nagarjuna Akkineni is playing the role of Deepak, a CBI officer who hails from a middle-class background. Describing his own character, the Shiva actor highlighted how he plays a confused man in the story.

In his own words, “I play a middle-class person. I will be seen in the character of a CBI officer. My character finds itself in the midst of a conflict of whether to do good or bad.” As per the details about the film, the actor is likely playing a character who develops a plan with the beggar with a calculative mind.

Rashmika Mandanna as Sameera

Rashmika Mandanna is slated to play the role of Sameera, a middle-class girl with her own dreams. While more details about her character and background are yet to be revealed, her role is expected to stand as a bridge between Deva and Deepak.

Interestingly, Bollywood actor Jim Sarbh plays Neeraj in the movie, a business tycoon whose money plays a central plot. According to Nagarjuna’s recent interview with Naga Chaitanya, Sarbh’s character is a billionaire who is unhappy in life despite having a fortune.

