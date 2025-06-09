Kuberaa is 3 hours and 15 minutes long: Everything you want to know about Dhanush, Nagarjuna’s social thriller

Kuberaa, starring Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles, is slated to release on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the movie's release on the big screen, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) censored it on June 9, 2025.

Kuberaa gets censored

As per the censoring, the much-awaited movie will have a UA13+ rating with a runtime of 195.27 minutes. This roughly makes the social thriller 3 hours and 15 minutes long.

While more details about the movie are yet to come in, there are speculations that the makers might trim the duration to fit under 3 hours. However, an official confirmation hasn’t been made.

Kuberaa plot

The Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer is said to revolve around a beggar’s dramatic and sudden change in life, pursuing the prospects of wealth. While consequences are sure to follow, the movie explores the themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemma faced by the characters.

Kuberaa cast

Apart from the lead actors, Kuberaa features an ensemble cast of performers like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and many more. The movie, which was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is directed by Sekhar Kammula, who co-wrote the script with Chaithanya Pingali.

Interestingly, the film’s co-producer Suniel Narang made headlines recently after he revealed they are “being forced” to release Kuberaa in June due to the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video.

In a report by Gulte, the producer said, “They have overtaken everything, and it all goes according to their will. I requested Prime Video to give me a July date because there might be a delay in post-production. They said they’ll cut Rs 10 crore if I don’t release on 20 June as planned.”

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the drama film Idly Kadai, directed by him. Marking his 4th directorial project, the flick has actors like Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran in key roles and is slated to release on October 1, 2025.

Furthermore, the actor has ventures like Tere Ishk Mein and tentatively titled Dhanush 56 in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni will soon appear in a prominent role for Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

