Kuberaa: In just 9 days, Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni to have intense showdown, trailer out on THIS date

Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kuberaa is all geared up for its release on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting the big screens, the makers announced when the trailer will drop.

In a recent post on social media, the makers said, “9 days for the intense drama to erupt in theatres near you. But the spark sets off with the Trailer on June 13th! #Kuberaa in cinemas June 20, 2025.”

Recently, the movie underwent censoring under the CBFC and was rated UA13+. The runtime of the film is said to be 3 hours and 15 seconds, with speculations that the movie got additional cuts.

As per ongoing speculations, Kuberaa is a social thriller that features the King actor as a chartered accountant. A calm and calculated person, the man ventures into a business of scheming against tycoons and swindling money from them with the use of beggars.

However, matters turn for the worse when a beggar who is similar in intellect tricks the accountant in his own game. How their lives turn out when trying to stay one step ahead of the other is the main plot of the film.

Apart from the lead actors, Kuberaa features an ensemble cast of performers like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dalip Tahil, and many more. The movie, which was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, is directed by Sekhar Kammula, who co-wrote the script with Chaithanya Pingali.

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the drama film Idly Kadai, directed by him. Marking his 4th directorial project, the flick has actors like Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, and Rajkiran in key roles and is slated to release on October 1, 2025.

Furthermore, the actor has ventures like Tere Ishk Mein and tentatively titled Dhanush 56 in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni will be appearing in a key role for Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial also has Upendra Rao and Aamir Khan (cameo) in pivotal roles.

Moreover, rumors seem to indicate that the veteran star might be reuniting with the superstar in Jailer 2. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

