EXCLUSIVE: A film with Akshay Kumar to Vikramaditya Motwane's next; Ananya Panday's a busy bee

Ananya Panday, the young and talented Bollywood actress, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her captivating on-screen presence and innate charm. The daughter of renowned actor Chunky Panday, Ananya has emerged as a rising star, captivating audiences with her exceptional talent and versatility. Ananya has proven her ability to portray a range of characters with ease and finesse and the Dream Girl actress is currently balancing multiple projects.

Ananya Panday's multiple projects

Ananya has had a busy first half of the year. In February, she wrapped up shooting for Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-thriller film. This marks the first collaboration between the talented filmmaker and Ananya. The director uploaded a photo with the Liger actress to announce that they finished shooting for the film. Ananya will also o be seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. While the first film starred Nushrratt Bharuchha, the sequel roped in Ananya Panday. The film is slated to release in August this year. Other than this, recently Ananya and Akshay Kumar were spotted shooting for a film. Reportedly, the film titled 'The Untold Story Of C Sankaran Nair', produced by Karan Johar stars Akshay in the lead role of the lawyer-activist and Ananya s a feisty young lawyer. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. The film is backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar.

Well, the list has not ended. Ananya is also busy with her OTT project 'Call Me Bae' which stars her in the lead role of a billionaire fashionista, Bae. The series is now filming and will be available on Amazon Prime Video. Other than her movie and web projects, brand collaborations, photoshoots, and events are keeping the young actress busy. She is often spotted at the airport flying in and out for her work commitments.

