EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Neeraj gives low down on actor's state of mind & the fateful day

Trigger Warning

'Ekdum ghumsum ho gaye the. We wanted to speak to him, but darr lagta tha'

Sushant Singh Rajput's house-help Neeraj, in an exclusive, gives explosive insights into the late actor's life before he died by suicide on 14 June 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's house-help Neeraj was the last one to speak to the actor on the morning of June 14, just a few hours before he took his life. He was also one of the four people to see the body first. There have been numerous reports and theories surrounding the late actor's demise. Neeraj, who has recently taken up another job at Bandra's Pali Hill, addresses each one of them...

His last conversation with Sushant

Neeraj recalled, "He asked me for a glass of water and enquired how things were. I said all was fine. Sir was keeping unwell ever since his return from Europe. We were told he was being treated for depression, but we didn't think it was all that bad. He had gone quiet and used to sleep a lot.''

On the person in charge of the actor's medicine

Contradicting Siddharth Pithani's claims that Sushant had entrusted him to give him medicines, he clarified, "Rhea (Chakraborty) would give the medicine to sir. We would go to sir's room when there was work and only after being given permission to do so .''

On Sushant asking girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to leave on 8 June

Neeraj said, "I really don't know if sir asked her to leave or there was a fight between them, but Rhea ma'am asked me to pack her clothes in two suitcases. When she left, sir was sitting quietly in his room, he seemed sad. I really don't know what happened between them."

TRIGGER WARNING

On being one of the first four people to see Sushant's body

He recalled, "It was Siddharth Pithani who saw him first, then Deepesh and I. He had hung himself with his own Fab India kurta. Siddharth cut it (the cloth) and the body fell directly on the bed. We were all scared to touch it. By then his sister had come and started asking us questions. The police came after 30 minutes.''

About Sushant being upset on reading about former manager Disha Salian's demise

Neeraj said, "He did get upset, but he was already in that state of mind for a long time. He used to be quiet from the past four to five months. Ekdum ghumsum ho gaye the. We wanted to speak to him, but darr lagta tha.

Whether the actor threw a party on June 13

Dismissing the reports, Neeraj said, "Whatever parties happened, it was before the lockdown and most of it had Rhea and her friends. Sir participated in it earlier, but stopped as he didn't like it. Most of Rhea's friends had become his friends and none of his own friends came to the house.''

On Rhea spending Sushant's money

Neeraj said, "Sir had given her the freedom to do that. Had he controlled, she would not have done whatever she felt like in the house as she took complete charge of the house.''

About the old house being haunted

Recalling the experience with his former employment, he said, "We did not see anything. But there have been times when the lights would go off on their own suddenly and the lift would go up-and-down with no one inside it. There were times when we had to go up to the upper floor to shut the window, the lights would just go off."

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

