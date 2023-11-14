EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal dances his heart out with kids at our Masterclass; fans find it 'cutest'

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of Meghna Gulzar's upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. While today on the occasion of Children’s Day many B-town celebrities are taking to their social media handles to share their heartfelt wishes, we have Vicky Kaushal doing something different with the kids.

Vicky Kaushal grooving with kids on Children’s Day

Today on the occasion of Children’s Day, in an exclusive video shared by Pinkvilla, Vicky Kaushal grooved along with the kids on the special day at the Pinkvilla Masterclass. The actor danced his heart out to his famous song Tere Vaaste from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He wore a black colored jacket over a black shirt and dark blue jeans paired with black shoes. The kids seemed happy dancing with their favorite actor. TAKE A LOOK:

As soon as the video was shared, fans showered the comment section with their love. One user wrote, “Cutest video ever,” and added a red heart emoji. Another user wrote, “Sooo cutee.” Third user wrote, “Awww Vicky,” and added heart eye, raised hands and a red heart emoji. One more user wrote, “wow.” HAVE A LOOK:

About Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film Sam Bahadur and his work front

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur depicts the life of India's first Field Marshal and military leader, Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal portrays the lead character, while Fatima Sana Sheikh takes on the role of Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra plays Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo.

This film marks the second collaboration between Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar following the success of Raazi with Alia Bhatt. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters globally on December 1, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal was recently featured in The Great Indian Family, a movie that also includes Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. The film hit theaters on September 22.

Apart from Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal will also be appearing in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

