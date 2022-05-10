Amazon makes every moment fashionable!

As a fashion and beauty enthusiast, if you ask what both the terms mean to me, I would proudly tell you that fashion and beauty are the best ways of self-expression. Fashion empowers me to express the way I really feel about myself while beauty enables me to own my skin the way it is. Daring to move beyond the typical ideas that fashion and beauty are metrics for impressing onlookers, I have taken immense pleasure in being able to make every moment fashionable without bothering about what others would think or say. And to enable me to express my unique and diverse identity through fashion and beauty, I have found a forever partner in Fashion on Amazon! Here’s the reason why.

Offering a plethora of options to choose from, Fashion on Amazon has thoughtfully curated a list of ‘fashion for every moment’, through their large selection of brands and styles. There is beauty in every moment and Fashion on Amazon realizes it better than anyone else. In the latest ad film released by the brand, Amazon is making ‘Har Pal Fashionable’ and I couldn’t be more glad about it. Empowering us to break the barriers that make us uncomfortable in our mind prison, the ad nudges us to embrace our true selves and be open to infinite possibilities that fashion and beauty offer. Narrating the stories of five diverse individuals who express themselves through fashion and beauty, the ad is a shoutout to everyone who wishes to break free of the stereotypes and come out of the box.

Ravi Desai, Director – Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India, on the new campaign said, “As a brand, we strive to take unapologetically progressive perspectives on how we represent individuals within their lives. We try to look beyond traditional or stereotypical dynamics. Through this communication, we aim to represent a diverse set of consumers by looking past preconceived notions of gender, age, body type, sexuality, region, etc. Har Pal Fashionable then is more than just ‘looking and feeling good’; it’s about individual self-expression through fashion and beauty, with Amazon being the enabler for the opening up of these possibilities. So, whoever you are or want to be, in your moments big and small, be Har Pal Fashionable with Amazon”.

To me and to several other women like me who are proud of their true selves, Fashion on Amazon is not just another fashion shopping destination but a platform that resonates with the youth’s out-of-the-box approach to being unapologetically themselves!