Golmaal actor Tusshar Kapoor’s private and public Facebook account hacked; issues statement about inactivity

Golmaal actor Tusshar Kapoor shared on his Instagram that his public and private Facebook accounts had been hacked, and his team is currently working to resolve the issue. He noted that this is why he has been inactive on the platform lately. He expressed his appreciation for his fans' patience and understanding and looked forward to reconnecting with them soon, thanking them for their ongoing support.

The post read, "Hello everyone, I wish to inform you that both my public and private Facebook accounts have been

compromised, which has caused my recent inactivity on the platform. My team and I are doing our best to resolve the situation and regain control of the accounts. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and look forward to re-engaging with you all soon. Thank you for your continued support."

On the professional front, Kapoor recently made his OTT debut with Dus June Ki Raat. He shared that he has been written off numerous times, despite coming from a film background. Kapoor pointed out how people often discuss the advantages of being part of a film family but rarely mention the downsides.

In a recent interview, he reflected on his career, stating that he feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to prove himself and that he believes he is one of the actors who have been dismissed the most.

He elaborated that while there are indeed benefits to coming from a film family, he has also encountered many challenges and constant scrutiny. He felt as though he was repeatedly tested like a new student.

In an interview with India Today, Tusshar Kapoor spoke about the opportunity to demonstrate his skills and the media scrutiny he faced. He expressed gratitude for the chances he received to showcase his talent, even though critics often dismissed him.

While his debut film, Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai, was a hit, skepticism persisted. He noted that subsequent failures intensified doubts about his abilities until Kya Cool Hai Hum solidified his standing in the comedy genre.

