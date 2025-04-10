‘Madness is back’: Ajay Devgn announces schedule wrap of Dhamaal 4 co-starring Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and more

Dhamaal 4 is one of the highly anticipated franchise films in Bollywood. After 3 successful installments, the makers are now set to delight fans with the fourth part of the film. In a treat for his fans, Ajay pleasantly surprised his fans by announcing the schedule wrap of the film with a couple of pictures with the team members from the sets.

On April 10, Ajay Devgn and other team members of Dhamaal 4 took to their respective social media handles and shared two happy images with the team members. The first picture featured director Indra Kumar posing with the cast, including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand.

The following image featured the Raid 2 actor striking a pose with director Indra Kumar, producer Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and more. Sharing the post, the team raised excitement amongst fans with the caption that read, "The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling! Let the laughter riot begin!"

Dhamaal 4’s schedule wrap announced

Soon after the post debuted on social media, the excited fans flooded the comments section sharing their anticipation for the film, while many fans also missed Ashish Chaudhary. A user wrote, "Let’s Do The Dhamaal." Another user noted, "Baman missing," while a third fan interjected, "Dhamaal is incomplete without Ashish Chaudhary," and one fan asked, "Where is Ashish sir?"

In addition to this, a fan wrote, "Waiting for peak comedy from heart'" and another user exclaimed, "Lets do Dhamaal.... specially unique characters of Adi –Manav."

Notably, Madhuri Dixit will also be seen playing an important role in the film. It was last year that while speaking exclusively with us, the actress confirmed the collaboration stating, “Well, I cannot talk about it right now, because even I don't know what's happening. But as soon as things conspire and happen, I will let you know,” she had said.

Currently, Devgn is also managing promotions of his upcoming film, Raid 2. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the gripping tale, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla, and more, will be releasing on May 1, 2025.

