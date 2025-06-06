Who is Shazahn Padamsee? Meet Akshay Kumar's Housefull 2 co-star who gets married to Ashish Kanakia in dreamy ceremony

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee recently married businessman Ashish Kanakia in a dreamy ceremony. Though she hasn’t shared the photos on Instagram, her friends and family have been sharing glimpses of her dreamy wedding, and it looks absolutely magical.

The actress married in an intimate two-day ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. As per reports, an after-party will take place tomorrow (June 7). Shazahn looked stunning in an elegant Ivory lehenga. Meanwhile, Ashish wore a traditional off-white embroidered sherwani.

Who is Shazahn Padamsee?

Indian actress and model Shazahn Padamsee has worked in several Bollywood and Telugu films. She is the daughter of actors Alyque Padamsee and Sharon Prabhakar. The actress began her debut in Bollywood with the 2009 film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Shazahn Padamsee’s career

Shazahn Padamsee went on to star in several films like Orange, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Housefull 2, Solid Patels, and Masala. The actress made her last appearance in the web series Hai Junoon.

Meanwhile, the actress had a roka ceremony with Ashish Kanakia a few months back. She dropped photos from the same and looked nothing less than a fairy.

Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Shazahn Padamsee opened up on taking up a big step in her life and praised her husband’s family for being ‘warm and welcoming’

She had said, “Ashish's family has been so warm and welcoming that it's difficult to believe we've known each other for just two years. It was such a special day. The one person I miss the most is my dad. I wish he had been there by my side, sharing the moment with me. He would have been so happy and proud.”

Shazahn was introduced to Ashish Kanakia, son of Rupal and Rasesh Kanakia, by a longtime childhood friend who played cupid. While they clicked instantly, Shazahn chose to take things slow. The two spent several months meeting over dinners, gradually building a connection that blossomed into love. Though their upbringings were different, a shared set of values brought them closer.

