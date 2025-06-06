Housefull 5: What’s the difference between Version A and B? Here's a breakdown of two climaxes of Akshay Kumar starrer

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s recent release Housefull 5 is grabbing the headlines for all the right reasons. The film hit the theaters today (June 6) and netizens have been showering it with love. However, many are also confused about the two versions of the film. Here’s a detailed look at the difference between versions Housefull 5 A and B.

What’s the difference between versions A and B of Housefull 5?

Housefull 5 introduces a different yet innovative concept of two versions of a film. The story revolves around a m*rder mystery about a billionaire (Ranjeet) on a cruise ship leaving his wealth to his successor named Jolly.

The real twist is the cruise has three persons of the same name (Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan). All three, along with their girlfriends, become the main suspect in the case.

Now, Housefull 5 will have different k*llers in both versions of the film. If you watch Version A of Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller, the k*ller would be different from the one in Version B.

Earlier, Akshay and Riteish Deshmukh revealed that the film is exactly the same in both versions only the last 15-20 minutes differ. It simply means that the makers have shot two different climaxes to give an amazing experience to viewers. Audiences will have to book two separate tickets to watch both versions in theaters.

Both versions have received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and share the same approved runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.

More about Housefull 5

For the unversed, Housefull 5 is making waves and has opened to positive reviews from fans and critics. It features Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, and Johnny Lever.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

