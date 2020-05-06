Hrithik Roshan in talks for multiple films, might collaborate with Tanhaji director Om Raut for his next?

Reports have it that Hrithik Roshan is currently working on building a line up of upcoming films and if things fall into place, he might work with director Om Raut.

has definitely had a great 2019 with two back to back hits, each of a different kind. While Super 30 narrated the story of mathematician Anand Kumar, War was all about some major fight sequences along with a fun thriller sequence. Both the films did very well at the box office and also garnered him a lot of love. If that is not enough, the actor also received a lot of love from his fans across the world for the kind of transformation that he had to undergo for the diverse roles.

And soon after, there have been multiple reports about the actor's next project. Reports about the actor working on the remake of Satte Pe Satta with Farah Khan were wide afloat, however, things did not materialize due to script issues. And now, we hear that the actor might soon be seen in a project with Om Raut, the director of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Reports have it that the actor is currently talking to multiple filmmakers and is working towards creating an interesting line up of films ahead. And as it turns out, Om Raut, is one of the many directors he is in talks with.

Meanwhile, there is also talks about Krrish 4 going on, however, there seems to be no update on it just yet. None the less, the report did reveal how Hrithik is in touch with his father and director-producer or Krrish 4, Rakesh Roshan, for updates on the film.

