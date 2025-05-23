War 2: ‘Giants’ Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR to ‘ray of sunshine’ Kiara Advani, here’s what Ayan Mukerji said about his team after teaser release

The teaser of War 2 was released on May 20, 2025. Director Ayan Mukerji has now opened up about his highly anticipated project for the first time. He showered his love on his team, calling Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR ‘giants’ and Kiara Advani a ‘ray of sunshine.’ Ayan also promised that a lot more was in store for the audience.

Today, May 23, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes pictures with Jr. NTR, Kiara Advani, and Hrithik Roshan from the sets of War 2. In the caption, he expressed his excitement and said that he felt it was the right time to share his thoughts.

The filmmaker shared that while War 2 had a lot to offer audiences in terms of big-screen spectacle and energy, what he really wanted to highlight was what inspired him the most about the film. “That the Core of this movie is a very powerful and dramatic Story - which really surprised me the first time I heard its script, and has been extremely exciting (and challenging) for me to bring to life!” he stated.

Ayan continued, “And so, as we receive all this love and conversation for our first look of the film, I am longing for everyone to experience the actual journey of this movie’s story - which I believe to be a new and deeper dive into the spy universe genre!”

Have a look at Ayan Mukerji’s post!

Ayan Mukerji mentioned that it wasn't the time to reveal everything yet. Since it was the first time he was officially speaking about directing War 2, he just wanted to express his appreciation for his amazing team.

For Kiara Advani, Ayan wrote, “With a special mention here to my lovely Kiara who is a ray of sunshine in the movie and a dear friend in my life today…” He then highlighted the three key forces who laid the foundation for him to make this film. The director praised producer Aditya Chopra, saying he had learned a lot from him over the past two years. He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with the ‘once-in-a-lifetime duo’ of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

The caption further read, “I cannot wait for our audiences to experience the magical work that these two Giants have created in War 2 … not just with their mega movie-star energy but with the drama and depth that they have brought to their characters!”

Ayan added, “So much more to share in the days to come, but for now, just putting out a whole lot of Gratitude for our Teaser Drop… and sharing a whole lot of Excited Energy for our audiences to discover so much War 2 Magic in the days ahead!”

War 2 is slated to release in cinemas on August 14, 2025.

