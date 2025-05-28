Hrithik Roshan’s secret rule for rejecting Bunty Aur Babli revealed—broken only after Super 30

The 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli hit theaters almost 20 years ago. The film has become a cult classic over the years with memorable storyline, dialogues, star-studded cast, soundtrack, and much more. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role with Rani Mukerji. However, Abhishek wasn’t the first choice for the film. It was Hrithik Roshan who was the initial pick to play the lead role in Bunty Aur Babli. However, he wasn’t comfortable stepping into the small-town space at that time. Later, he broke his own secret rule and delivered an amazing performance in Super 30.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bunty Aur Babli director Shaad Ali opened up about the same and admitted Hrithik Roshan was the first choice for Abhishek Bachchan’s role in the film. He added that his father Rakesh Roshan loved the script and wanted his son to agree to the film. However, the director shared, “Hrithik was not very comfortable going into the small town zone at that time. He did a very good job of it in Super 30 (2019) though. Then, he had reservations.”

Shaad also opened up on Hrithik Roshan ideating the film and it was his idea that the couple should be back to conning during the ending scene. Explaining the same, Hrithik had shared that they are ‘like Superman’. Hence, it won’t be appropriate if they go back to their lives and it was important for them to return to the con world.

The filmmaker shared that the original concept of Bunty Aur Babli ended with the duo being released and choosing a law-abiding life. He also admitted that Hrithik deserved credit for influencing the film’s direction.

Shaad Ali also revealed that he hasn’t watched Bunty Aur Babli 2 yet. Discussing the same, he further shared that there’s no solid reason behind it, but he was occupied with shooting when it was released. He shared that he will watch the film online someday.