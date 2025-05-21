POLL: Whose first look in War 2 impressed you most – Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, or Kiara Advani? VOTE

The first look of the highly anticipated film War 2 was released on May 20, 2025. Fans were elated to get the action-packed glimpse of the Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer after a long wait. As you enjoy the official teaser, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow you to choose the actor whose first look impressed you the most. Vote in the poll below:

Advertisement

Whose first look in War 2 impressed you the most? The official teaser of War 2 has been released. Let us know whose first look you liked the most. Hrithik Roshan Jr. NTR Kiara Advani

1. Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is set to reprise his role from the 2019 movie War. He will be back as agent Kabir. In the teaser of the sequel, the actor was seen in a rugged look. Social media has been raving over his biceps. Even without a dialogue, Hrithik impressed them with his swag. The anger and power in his action scenes were unmissable.

2. Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR is making his debut into the YRF Spy Universe with War 2. In his voiceover, he revealed that he had been keeping an eye on Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir for a long time. He even warned him to “get ready for war.” Jr. NTR was seen in a massy avatar as he faced off against Kabir.

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani will be seen as Hrithik Roshan’s love interest in the action thriller. Her bikini debut shot in the teaser surprised the netizens. She looked extremely beautiful and had everyone gushing. The actress' chemistry with Hrithik will be something to watch out for!

Advertisement

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: POLL RESULT: Fans pick Bollywood celeb they’re most excited to see dazzle at Cannes 2025 and it’s not a surprise