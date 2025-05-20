WAR 2: Is Hrithik Roshan's axe scene copied from Thalapathy Vijay's Bairavaa?

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, is slated for release on August 14, 2025, with its teaser recently unveiled. As the teaser creates a buzz online, netizens have spotted an axe scene strikingly similar to one from Thalapathy Vijay’s Bairavaa.

In the teaser, Hrithik Roshan’s character, Kabir, spins a pickaxe with his palm, effortlessly twirling it. This action closely resembles a scene from Bairavaa, where Thalapathy Vijay spins an axe in a similar manner, leading many to wonder if it was copied.

Advertisement

See the post here:

For those unaware, Bairavaa, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is a 2017 Tamil-language masala film written and directed by Bharathan. The story follows a bank collection agent who, by chance, meets and interacts with a girl at a wedding.

As he gets to know her better, Bairavaa discovers the injustice she faces from a powerful businessman. Determined to help her, he takes it upon himself to fight her battle and put an end to the antagonist’s tyranny once and for all.

The movie marked the second collaboration between the actor and director after 2007’s Azhagiya Tamil Magan. Starring Vijay in the lead, Bairavaa featured an ensemble cast including Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Mime Gopi, Sija Rose, and many others in key roles.

Bairavaa received mixed reviews upon release and is currently available for streaming on SunNXT.

It remains unclear whether the similar shot in War 2 is a pure coincidence or an intentional reference to South cinema. Interestingly, action director ANL Arasu is one of the action choreographers in both War 2 and Bairavaa.

Advertisement

Talking about War 2, the upcoming spy action thriller is a sequel to 2019’s War and the next installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role from the first film, while Jr NTR steps in as the main antagonist, going head-to-head with him.

Kiara Advani plays the female lead alongside Hrithik. Interestingly, the much-anticipated movie is set to release on the same day as Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

ALSO READ: Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Venkatesh Daggubati starrer action series