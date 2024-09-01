Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein Re-Release: Dia Mirza reveals husband Vaibhav Rekhi has already booked his ticket; 'He didn't watch it when it released'

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, starring Dia Mirza, R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan, was re-released in theaters on August 30, 2024. This romantic cult classic is not only a visual treat for cinema lovers but also a special event for Dia’s husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, who missed the film when it was first released in 2001. For the re-release, Dia revealed that hubby has now already booked his tickets.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed, “My husband has already booked his ticket and wants to see the re-release because he didn't watch it when it released. My family too wants to go and watch it.”

When asked whether the trend of re-releasing old films indicates a lack of charm in new movies, Mirza offered a thoughtful perspective. She suggested that serious films could also benefit from re-releases, as they introduce a new generation to their beauty and depth. Mirza noted that these re-releases often evoke nostalgia, reaching audiences across various age groups—people in their 20s, 40s, and even 60s—who have experienced the film at different points in their lives.

Dia emphasized that nostalgia is a powerful emotion that these films effectively evoke, making people eager to revisit cherished memories. She also mentioned an interesting detail about the film’s title, revealing that the idea to abbreviate it came from the film’s poster design team. Some people pronounced it as "Rhythm" and mistakenly thought that was the film’s actual title.

Reflecting on the initial reception of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Mirza described the experience as harsh, particularly as a newcomer. She noted that during that time, the industry and media judged individuals based on their success or failure. The high expectations and the effort invested in introducing her to the industry made the criticism feel very personal.

She felt she had disappointed everyone and was deeply unhappy. At just 19, she struggled to understand the industry and faced several setbacks, including being dropped from films she had been signed for, which taught her some very tough lessons.

On the work front, Dia was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack alongside Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, and Patralekhaa among others. The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

