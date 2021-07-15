Participate in India's biggest talent hunt!

On the completion of its first anniversary, India’s most popular short video application, MOJ is coming up with a ‘Superstar Hunt’ to offer another great opportunity to young and aspiring talented digital creators. The hunt for India's next digital superstar will entirely be a creative and one-of-a-kind event in itself to provide exposure for budding talents.

Through a bunch of videos and memes, MOJ ‘Superstar Hunt’ has already created a huge buzz across all social media platforms. Content creators and performers are showing their excitement by enacting some of the epic performances on social media. And slogans like “15 tareek ko MOJ pe ek superstar aane wala” is trending already!

Meanwhile, there are speculations about the Talent Hunt’s host and judge. So, let us break the ice for you. To answer all your “MOJ superstar hunt ka host kaun hai?” queries, we have the talented and famous Bollywood choreographer/director Remo D’Souza as the judge while the talented social media superstar Awez Darbar will host the show.

To guide the upcoming mega content superstars, some of the best mentors in the digital arena will help budding creators get the right exposure.

And the biggest revelation about the ‘Superstar Hunt’ is that MOJ is offering the winners a massive prize of INR 35 lacs* and also a host of opportunities to let them become the future superstars and new social media sensations on various platforms.

If you think the opportunity is not big enough, think again! Because the competitors of MOJ seem to be having a major FOMO moment and while we can see how hard they are trying, the buzz created is nowhere close to the buzz generated by MOJ!

So what are you waiting for? If you think you have the potential to be the next digital superstar, click here and participate now!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×