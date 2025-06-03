INSIDE Priyanka Chopra's special family diaries ft Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, don't miss their sweet moment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just knows how to make her quality time more special. The Bollywood diva seems to have taken a break from her busy schedule and taken on mommy duties for her little girl, Malti Marie. Although she keeps posting pictures offering a sneak peek into her life, fans always go gaga over her posts. And this time, Priyanka has left her fans gushing over the cute pictures that give perfect family jam vibes!

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared a series of candid yet special moments ft husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, some good food, and tons of happiness. On Tuesday (June 3), Chopra dropped a photo that showed her and her little family high-fiving, but with their foot! The image, which appears to be captured in a car or luxury vehicle, showed her stretching out her leg to touch Nick's foot.

Malti, who was seated beside them, joined the high-five club with her tiny white shoe. While Priyanka had her stylish black boots on, her husband sported white sneakers.

Take a look at the picture here:

In another snapshot, Malti can be seen holding a $10 note. Although her face wasn't visible, the photo showed her dressed in white trousers and a black jacket. However, what caught our attention was the vibrant, chunky, and multicolored bracelet made of beads which she wore. Lastly, PeeCee shared a photo of the delicious meal she enjoyed during her trip.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy working with SS Rajamouli for SSMB 29. It marks the first collaboration of PeeCee with the majestic Rajamouli. The film, which is expected to explore the history of Kashi, features Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

In addition to the above-mentioned project, Desi Girl has another exciting project too. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Priyanka has also been roped in for Krrish 4 to reprise her role of Priya Mehra.

