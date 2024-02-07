7 Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies to watch on OTT that'll transport you to his magical world: Black to Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the few filmmakers who have made us proud by creating some magical and larger-than-life movies in his career. Even though his directorial debut movie Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996 didn’t do great business at the box office, it eventually became an iconic film that is today named among the best films of Hindi cinema. Since then, he has directed multiple movies that live in our hearts rent-free. Read on to learn about seven must-watch SLB movies that have made their way into web streaming platforms.

7 Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies that you should not miss on OTT

1. Black (2005)

Running Time: 2 hours and 4 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhavani Iyer, Prakash Kapadia

Year of release: 2005

Where to watch: Netflix

It’s been 19 years since the highly acclaimed drama film Black, created by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made its theatrical debut. Ever since its release, the movie has been showered with love from the audience and critics alike. The film delves deep into the complex relationship of a deaf and blind woman Michelle (portrayed by Rani Mukerji) and her teacher Debraj (played by Amitabh Bachchan). This year is special for the movie as it has finally made its OTT debut after nearly two decades.

2. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

Running Time: 3 hours and 8 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4 /10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Musical

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Kanan Mani, Kenneth Phillipps, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Year of release: 1999

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a love story that only the filmmaker could think of. Nandini loves Sameer with her entire heart. But due to family pressure, she marries Vanraj, a man who knows how to love selflessly. Upon knowing about his wife’s strong emotions for her lover, the husband embarks on a journey to unite them. But eventually, the female lead realizes that Vanraj is her true soul mate.

3. Devdas (2002)

Running Time: 2 hours and 54 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5 /10

Movie Genre: Period/ Romantic/ Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Prakash Ranjit Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Year of release: 2002

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Be it an avid cinephile or a newbie in the world of cinema, everyone should start their filmy journey by watching this classic film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The pain that Shah Rukh Khan portrays in and as Devdas after losing his love will transport you to a different world. While Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s exemplary performance will make you fall in love with them, Jackie Shroff showcases what true friendship is.

4. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours and 35 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.4 /10

Movie Genre: Romantic/ Tragedy

Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Siddharth-Garima, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Year of release: 2013

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

The filmmaker added desi tadka to William Shakespeare's tragedy Romeo and Juliet to come up with a modern love story set in the fictional Gujarati village Ranjhaar. The award-winning film tells the tale of two lovers, Ram and Leela who are surrounded by a lot of drama. Ramleela also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur as the strong matriarch of the house, making the protagonists' lives difficult with every passing day.

5. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours and 38 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Historical/ Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Prakash R. Kapadia, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Year of release: 2015

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Based on the Marathi historical fiction novel Rau by N S Inamdar, Bajirao Mastani revolves around the complicated love triangle of Bajirao I and his wives Mastani and Kashibai. It showcases the gradual fall of the Maratha General, the outrage that was caused, and how the ill-fated lovers, Bajirao and Mastani, finally unite in death.

6. Padmaavat (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours and 43 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Historical/ Drama

Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Year of release: 2018

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Videos

Based on Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, it showcases the valor of Rani Padmavati. After Alauddin Khalji forms an obsessive love for the queen and tries to forcefully win over her by defeating her husband on the battlefield, she performs Jauhar along with other Rajput women making the ambitious Sultan fail in his quest.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours and 34 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Biographical/ Crime/ Drama

Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia, Utkarshini Vashishtha

Year of release: 2022

Where to watch: Netflix

The feature film is about Gangubai Kothewali, as documented in S. Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. A simple girl who aspires to become a Bollywood actress gets duped and sold to a brothel where she is forced into becoming a prostitute. Over the years, she becomes fearless and fights to regain power. Using her wit, intelligence, and underworld connections, she saves her brothel in Kamathipura in the film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

