Ishq Mitaye from Chamkila OUT: Mohit Chauhan voices soulful track from Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer

Since its announcement, all attention has been focused on Imtiaz Ali's upcoming movie Chamkila. Starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, the film is inspired by the life of the renowned Punjabi singer, the late Amar Singh Chamkila, and his wife Amarjot Kaur. Earlier the makers had treated the audience with the first looks and the teaser. Now, AR Rahman has revealed that the film’s first song Ishq Mitaye has been out.

Today, on February 28, renowned music composer AR Rahman took to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that the first song, Ishq Mitaye from the Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh starrer highly anticipated upcoming film Chamkila is out.

Sharing the song’s teaser, he wrote in his caption along with adding the song’s link, “Mere agge duniya ka rang saara fikka, Apne lahu se hi lagaaya maine tikka..MAIN HOON PANJAB! #IshqMitaye - OUT NOW on Saregama Music YouTube Channel #AmarSinghChamkilaOnNetflix - 12th April.”

In a statement, AR Rahman mentioned that when crafting a story about a musician from Punjab, a region known for its musical richness in India, it becomes inherently unique. Therefore, he and Imtiaz decided to add a twist to the storytelling, incorporating elements of a Broadway musical in certain parts. He admired how Imtiaz brought innovation to the narrative.

Speaking about working with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the film, he said, “Working with Diljit was a pleasure; he is humble yet has a very colorful personality, and I love his growth as a musician, an artist, and an actor, and working with Parineeti Chopra as a singer was also really enjoyable. She was such a delight to work with.” Further heaping praise on the popular lyricist, Irshad Kamil, he mentioned that he consistently delivers exceptional lyrics. He added, “It is great to be a part of this project.”

Imtiaz Ali also mentioned in a statement that it was incredibly thrilling to witness AR Rahman immerse himself in the essence of Panjabi music for Chamkila. They couldn't have found a more fitting inspiration than Amar Singh Chamkila, the top-selling artist of Panjab, to delve into the vibrant and emotionally charged world of Panjabi music. It was captivating to incorporate traditional musical styles and instruments into the Chamkila album, some of which had been unused for quite some time.

Lauding Irshad Kamil, he added, “Also, there was no better person than Irshad Kamil to bring out the traditional strength of Panjabi boli in a contemporary style for this musical album. Based on the lives of the musical duo, Chamkila and Amarjot, the film always promised interesting music but casting Diljit and Parineeti enabled us to record many tracks live on location. We are very excited to see this album going to its audience worldwide.”

More about Chamkila

The movie will tell the story of Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, who, along with other members of their musical group, were killed on March 8, 1988. The case of their assassination still remains unsolved, and it is this mystery and journey that has piqued Imtiaz Ali's interest in the story.

The movie is named Chamkila and will be the first project where Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh work together. The film's music has been finalized, and there's excitement that it will be a unique album created by Imtiaz Ali and his music team for the viewers.

