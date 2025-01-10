Khushi Kapoor’s rumored BF Vedang Raina has ‘fun’ reaction to watching Loveyapa trailer also ft. Junaid Khan; find out

The highly anticipated trailer of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan's Loveyapa was released on January 10, 2025. The trailer for the romantic comedy was also viewed by her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina. He took to his Instagram and shared his reaction, stating, "So much fun."

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vedang Raina re-shared the trailer and cheered for his rumored girlfriend Khushi Kapoor's movie Loveyapa, featuring Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan.

See here:

The movie, directed by Advait Chandan, will hit theaters on February 7, 2025. The recently released trailer of Loveyapa showcases the relationship dynamics between Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor), taking a hilarious and intense turn.

Gaurav and Baani's families challenge them to swap phones for a day to test their trust before they can decide whether to get married.

With witty dialogue and a fun storyline, Loveyapa explores the quirky side of relationships in a fast-paced, comedic setting. The trailer ends with a light-hearted warning about the dangers of swapping phones, emphasizing the humorous chaos that ensues.

The film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha helmer Advait Chandan, the upcoming rom-com is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment.

On the other hand, Khushi and Vedang made their debut together with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Khushi and Vedang have been rumored to be dating since they featured together in The Archies, which also marked his debut film.

Recently, he celebrated Khushi's 24th birthday along with her friends and family members. He was part of the pajama party and her dinner outing. In a clip, Khushi blew out the candles, and her hair kept falling on her face. Vedang then held her hair back as she blew out the candles. As she smiled, looking around, Vedang looked at her.

