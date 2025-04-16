Khushi Kapoor follows sister Janhvi Kapoor’s lead, flaunts rumored beau Vedang Raina’s initial; are they making it official?

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debut together with The Archies. They have been rumored to be dating each other for a long time. They have never confirmed their relationship, but their frequent appearances together and gestures say otherwise. Now, it looks like they are finally making it official. Khushi recently followed her sister Janhvi Kapoor’s lead and flaunted her rumored beau’s initial.

Today, April 16, 2025, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a photo dump. The first picture was a mirror selfie in which the actress looked stunning in her curtain bangs and sweet smile. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her piece of jewelry. Khushi wore a golden necklace bearing the letters V and K with a heart in between them. They were her and Vedang Raina’s initials.

There were a few more selfies in which Khushi flaunted her necklace. A couple of pictures showed the actress in a blazer dress with a white collar and cuffs.

Khushi simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji. Have a look!

Fans couldn’t help but express their excitement over Khushi Kapoor’s jewelry. One person said, “The necklace (crying emojis),” and another replied, “Obsessing over it.” A user stated, “V(heart)K,” and another mentioned, “The necklace is evident.”

A comment read, “I want to wear his initial on a chain round my neck…” and another said, “The initials got me.” Many others commented, “V(loves)K,” and left red heart emojis.

Interestingly, Khushi Kapoor’s sister, Janhvi Kapoor, has also previously teased her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya in a similar manner. At the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s film Maidaan in 2024, the Dhadak actress sported a gorgeous necklace bearing the nickname ‘Shiku.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khushi Kapoor starred in the romantic comedies Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan this year. In an interview with Grazia India, she expressed her desire to do a thriller horror film. On the other hand, Vedang Raina is set to star in Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic movie alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, and Sharvari.

