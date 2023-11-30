KWK 8 Ep 6: Kajol-Rani Mukerji recall the time when they started building relationship, Adira away from public eye; top 5 moments

Koffee With Karan Season 8 is back with its sixth episode on a fresh Thursday. On November 30, Bollywood's famous actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji graced the new episode of Karan Johar's chat show. The two of them opened up on various topics. From their personal lives to professional fronts, Kajol and Rani spilled a lot of coffee on the couch. Rani Mukerji revealed that she used to talk less to Kajol in the 2000s. While Kajol recalled the shooting days of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. On the other hand, Karan brought similarities between Ajay Devgn and Aditya Chopra, and many more, take a look at the top highlights from the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Here are top 5 highlights from Koffee With Karan 8 sixth episode

1. Karan Johar reveals two interesting incidents while filming Kajol and Rani Mukerji

It was the episode of OG Girls for Karan Johar, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. This pair we all love to see, isn't it? Kajol and Rani mean, a lot of fun and laughter together.

Likewise, Karan Johar tripped down memory lane when he first went to shoot with Kajol and Rani during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He revealed two interesting things that happened during the shooting of Koi Mil Gaya. The director-host said, "You (Kajol) called me to the van and said something quite sweet to me. You said, 'You know Karan, you are a bit soft, you will get intimidated. It's a big set, you need to show you are in control...so why don't you scream at me loudly? And if you managed to do that everyone will be like oh you're the director.' So I thought it was quite sweet though I didn't land up screaming at you."

The second thing he revealed was, "I think Rani was the only one because she was new and young but she went and rehearsed all the steps. Now we were taking this top-wide shot with Farah Khan in command, in control and it was a signature step of Koi Mil Gaya and we're taking a wide shot and suddenly a cut happened and you (Kajol) looked at Rani at that time and said, 'What are you doing? Something wrong you are doing' and Shah Rukh Khan also said, 'Yeah something is wrong.' But then, loudly blaring from afar Farah said, 'She (Rani) is the only one doing it right and you all are doing rubbish.' Then, both Shah Rukh and Kajol went to Rani who had become the choreographer teaching them the steps. It was hilarious."

When the trio was recalling the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days, we couldn't stop smiling ear-to-ear because this film is close to everyone's hearts and ours too.

2. Did you know Karan Johar went to London to shop for Tina and Anjali's clothes?

This part was one of the most hilarious from the episode, we couldn't stop laughing! Karan revealed that he and Manish Malhotra went to London to shop for Tina (Rani's character name) and Anjali's clothes (Kajol's character name) for the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But there is a catch! Remember the red jumpsuit Kajol was wearing during Koi Mil Gaya? It was from the Baby GAP from London as KJo revealed and Kajol said, "Those were the days when I fit into baby clothes."

The host said, "Aditya (Chopra) was setting up the Yash Raj Films in the UK and Anil Thadani was his partner. So we had taken an apartment with two bedrooms because I was shopping with Manish and they were setting up the YR office. So the guy who was the concierge of that building, at one point looked at Adi and Anil because first in the morning Adi and Anil were in corporate clothes and used to leave and then me and Manish with our shopping bags used to go so the concierge has said to Adi once, 'You all are both such lovely couples.' Adi's face was in shock. It was hilarious."

You shouldn't miss the episode to catch the story!

3. Kajol and Rani Mukerji open up on time their relationship started to build

During the episode, Rani Mukerji recalled the time her relationship with Kajol started to build. It was so heartwarming to hear! Did you know Kajol and Rani were not that close to each other during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Yes, this is correct!

Kajol said, "It was just an organic distance honestly, and where work is concerned I think both of us liked where we were." Rani said, " I've known her (Kajol) as a kid and she is always Kajol didi (sister) for me and yeah it was a bit strange but I guess when you grow up and grow apart, you don't really know the reason why because you don't need that often because Kajol didi used to stay in town, and we were in Juhu. Me and Tanishaa were much closer and we are still closer but Kajol didi was always closer to the boys of the family like my brother... and all of them."

Recalling the time when their relationship started to build, Rani said, "I think more after our dads passed. It's more from that time. I think from the time her dad passed or my dad passed, that is what happens to families. I was very close to Kajol's dad because Shomu Kaka (Shomu Mukherjee) was literally mostly every day at my place. When you go through tough times, when you go through loss in the family in terms of people you love, I think that's when everybody comes closer."

4. Here's why Rani Mukerji and her husband Aditya Chopra decided not to show daughter Adira's face

During the episode, Rani opened up on why she decided with her husband Aditya Chopra not to get paparazzi to click on their daughter Adira's photos.

The actress said, "I tell them (paps) don't take baby's pictures and they look at my eyes and get scared. I have to thank all the paparazzi and all the media people, they really love me because they kind of respected that and they know how Adi is and it was our decision together that we didn't want Adira to be photographed because we have a different idea of how we want to raise Adira so that Adira doesn't feel privileged or she doesn't feel very special in school and she feels like any other kid and she doesn't get extra attention and that was something that Adi and me wanted for her."

5. Kajol revealed she would love to be a part of Ajay Devgn's THIS film

During the rapid-fire round, KJo asked Kajol which film of Ajay Devgn she would love to be a part of. The actress said, "I don't know whether I would've loved to be a part of it but I would love to be a fly on the wall on the first part of Golmaal. I would have loved to see the interaction in the first part. The first Golmaal I think when the whole comedy started and they were fantastic in the film and I'm sure they had a lot of outtakes that I would have loved to see."

Kajol and Rani Mukerji once again won our hearts with their fun and hearty conversation in the episode.

Meanwhile, the sixth episode of Koffee With Karan 8 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

