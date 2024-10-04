Meet actor who filed case against her mother, is related to Kajol, lost her battle with cancer before husband tragically died in a fire

Meet actor who was an acclaimed figure in Hindi cinema, this legendary actress graced the screen for nearly four decades, featuring in over 80 films and earning numerous accolades. Her legacy includes a legal battle against her mother, Shobhana, over financial mismanagement, and she is the aunt of the talented Kajol. Unfortunately, her life took a tragic turn as she battled cancer, passing away after a remarkable career. Compounding her struggles, her husband tragically lost his life in a fire accident at their apartment in 2004.

She is none other than Nutan Samarth Bahl. A celebrated actress who left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. With a remarkable career spanning nearly forty years, she graced the screen in over 80 films, earning multiple accolades. Regarded as one of the finest actresses of her time, Nutan was known for her authentic portrayals in women-centric roles, effortlessly embodying complex characters. In recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, she was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974, the nation’s fourth-highest civilian honor.

Born in Bombay to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhana Samarth, Nutan began her acting journey at just 14 with Hamari Beti (1950). Her talent shone through in films such as Seema (1955), and continued with iconic roles in Sujata, Bandini, Milan, and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, among others.

As the eldest sibling in a Marathi family, Nutan shared her upbringing with her actress sister Tanuja, their brother Jaideep, and faced the challenges of childhood complexes. Once, a family friend’s cruel remark about her appearance left her devastated. However, her mother, Shobhana, consoled her with wisdom, instilling in her the belief that the 'ugly duckling' would transform into a 'beautiful swan'. This reassurance shaped Nutan's confidence as she grew, vowing to prove naysayers wrong.

Despite her professional achievements, Nutan's personal life was not without controversy. Rumors of an affair with actor Sanjeev Kumar emerged during their collaborations, leading to a public confrontation when she slapped him on set after hearing about the gossip. In a candid interview with Stardust in 1972, Nutan dismissed the rumors, expressing her disdain for the speculation.

Nutan married Naval Lt Commander Rajnish Bahl in 1959, and the couple welcomed their son, Mohnish Bahl, in 1961. Committed to her family, Nutan made the difficult decision to step back from her acting career after marriage, emphasizing the importance of family life.

However, her relationship with her family became strained over time, culminating in a legal battle against her mother regarding financial mismanagement. Nutan later revealed that the decision to take her mother to court was painful but necessary to safeguard her family's future. Their estrangement lasted for nearly two decades, leading to moments of avoidance even on flights.

Nutan's health began to decline after being diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle that intensified as the disease spread to her liver. In her final years, she sought solace in spirituality, stepping away from the limelight. Nutan passed away on February 21, 1991, after a courageous fight against cancer.

Tragedy struck again in 2004 when her penthouse in Colaba caught fire, claiming the life of her husband, Rajnish. Despite her storied career, Nutan's life was marked by both triumph and heartache, leaving behind a legacy as one of Hindi cinema's most revered actresses.

