Meet actor Shah Rukh Khan once wanted Aryan to be like, gave only one hit and left Bollywood after several flops, is now owner of a thriving business

Not every star kid finds success in Bollywood, and we've seen plenty of examples. Today, meet an actor who hails from a family of superstars, and at one point, even Shah Rukh Khan wished his son Aryan would follow in his footsteps. Despite a promising start with one hit, his career soon spiraled into a series of flops. After leaving Bollywood, he tried his hand at television, but luck wasn’t on his side there either. Stepping away from the spotlight, he ventured into business and now owns a company worth a whopping Rs 1500 crore as per reports. However, the story doesn’t end there—he’s all set for a much-anticipated acting comeback!

Still haven’t guessed who we’re talking about? No worries, we’ve got you covered. The actor in question is none other than Zayed Khan. Son of 1970s-80s superstar Sanjay Khan, nephew of the legendary Feroz Khan, and cousin to Fardeen Khan, Zayed seemed destined for Bollywood greatness. Despite his star-studded lineage, Zayed struggled to carve out his own space in the industry.

Armed with a degree in Business Management from Montgomery College and a filmmaking background from the London Film Academy, he had a smooth entry into Bollywood. His debut, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol, however, didn’t create the impact he hoped for, and the box office wasn’t kind.

Zayed Khan's career peaked when he played Shah Rukh Khan's half-brother in the blockbuster Main Hoon Na. Their on-screen bond became a major highlight, and the Farah Khan-directed film was both a critical and commercial hit. Unfortunately, it turned out to be the only major success in Zayed’s filmography.

He then went on to appear in a string of films, including Shaadi Number One, Dus, Vada, Fight Club, Mission Istanbul, Yuvvraaj, and Anjaana Anjaani, but most of them failed to make any impact at the box office. Despite his early promise, Zayed’s career took a nosedive, delivering 13 box office failures from 2005 to 2015. After his last movie, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, Zayed stepped away from Bollywood. He gave television a shot, starring in the show Haasil, but his small-screen stint was brief, and by 2018, Zayed had disappeared from the limelight entirely.

Even though Zayed Khan has been away from the entertainment industry for years, he continues to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. Reports in ABP suggest that the actor has made smart investments and runs his own business, contributing to an impressive net worth reportedly around Rs 1500 crore.

While he humorously dismissed the claim of having such a massive fortune in an interview with Subhojit Ghosh, he emphasized the importance of managing money wisely. He pointed out that many people face financial struggles nowadays and stressed the value of living within one's means, suggesting that true wealth isn’t about flaunting material possessions.

During the same interview, Zayed reminisced about a light-hearted moment with Shah Rukh Khan. He recalled how Shah Rukh would often say, hoping his son Aryan would grow up to be like Zayed. After not seeing Aryan for a while, Zayed noted how much tougher he looked. In a playful exchange, SRK jokingly suggested an arm-wrestling match, to which Zayed enthusiastically agreed. When Shah Rukh asked how Aryan was doing, Zayed looked at him and said he had ‘the spark’.

In an interview with Zoom, Zayed Khan opened up about the decline of his career, attributing it largely to his involvement in multi-starrer films. He acknowledged that he took his initial success for granted, neglecting the advice from those who encouraged him to pursue leading roles.

The actor reflected on the responsibility that comes with stardom, explaining that once an actor is established, it’s crucial to demonstrate the ability to carry a film. Zayed also mentioned that his father, the seasoned actor Sanjay Khan, disagreed with his film selections and revealed taking a break from acting when he found himself only being offered supporting roles, which he felt were not aligned with his ambitions.

Meanwhile, in a recent Instagram update, Zayed Khan excitedly announced to his fans that he is set to make a comeback to the big screen. While he hasn’t revealed any specific projects yet, he shared his enthusiasm about returning to acting. He wrote, "Hello people! With your love & support, it's been "20 YEARS" for me in the industry. As then, once again I'm excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just around the corner and I can't wait to share it with you guys!!!!"

