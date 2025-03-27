Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kajol, and more stun at ceremony

The beloved contestants of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, graced the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025. In one of the inside videos, the duo was seen sitting together as they enjoyed the live performance of Himesh Reshammiya.



The video featured them lost in the romantic and soulful evening as the singer crooned the track Main Jahaan Rahoon from the movie Namastey London.