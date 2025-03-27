Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kajol, and more stun at ceremony
The eagerly awaited 4th edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards is here! It is going to be a star-studded event with many celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and more in attendance. Himesh Reshammiya is gearing up to set the stage on fire with his performance. So, don’t go anywhere and stay tuned to this space for all updates about the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025.
Se-yeong Oh and Parvez Sheikh won the Best Action category for Kill at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. Congratulations to them for their phenomenal work!
We couldn’t take our eyes off Rupali Ganguly as she graced the PSSI Awards ceremony. The Anupamaa actress looked absolutely stunning in an ethnic ensemble. Her smile was the highlight of her look.
At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, the duo Sachin-Jigar took home the Best Music Album award for the horror comedy movie Stree 2.
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 was a celebration of talents from the entertainment industry. Biplab Goswami won the trophy in the Best Story category for his work in the comedy drama Laapataa Ladies.
Sushmita Sen and Kajol's hug at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 is not a moment you should miss. The divas embraced each other warmly and also exchanged some sweet words.
Tejasswi Prakash served looks at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. In a black dress with golden detail, she turned heads as she made her entry.
The beloved contestants of Bigg Boss 18, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang, graced the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons 2025. In one of the inside videos, the duo was seen sitting together as they enjoyed the live performance of Himesh Reshammiya.
The video featured them lost in the romantic and soulful evening as the singer crooned the track Main Jahaan Rahoon from the movie Namastey London.
At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Sushmita Sen was seen meeting many other stars. The Main Hoon Na actress shared a warm hug with Tiger Shroff. She also engaged in conversation with Sharvari. Her loving embrace with Hina Khan was unmissable.
At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025, Karan Kundrra had the cutest reaction to wedding plans with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. He engaged in fun banter with a paparazzo.
When others stated that the shutterbug is soon to get married, the actor funnily exclaimed, “Shukar hai meri shaadi se topic change kar ke teri shaadi pe chali gai (Thank God the topic has shifted from my wedding to your wedding).”
‘Phool’ Nitanshi Goel stole everyone’s hearts at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. Dressed in a stunning blue gown, the Laapataa Ladies actress couldn’t stop smiling as she posed for pictures.
At the PSSI Awards 2025, Kajol looked like a boss lady in her silver pantsuit. She happily posed for the paps, and her smile was as bright as her outfit.
Jasmine Bhasin dazzled at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 in a silver outfit. She posed for the paps gracefully, and what stole the show was her huge smile.
Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, made her acting debut this year. She has been making heads turn with her style and charm.
At the star-studded PSSI 2025 ceremony, Rasha stunned in a black dress. She posed in style for the paps and thanked them with folded hands.
Kunal Kemmu brought his charm to the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. The actor-director turned heads in his black ensemble. He wore a waistcoat with pants and some shiny accessories.
Kunal posed for the cameras and flaunted his cool look.