Perrie Edwards Says Zayn Malik Relationship Was ‘Toxic’, Little Mix Felt Frustrated: ‘I'm Done With Men’

From pop stars of ‘rival’ teams to fiancés and then exes, Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik’s relationship has been spoken about far and wide. More than their romance, it is their break-up that created online buzz and spread like wildfire over the One Direction star’s alleged breaking of the engagement over text. Now, the Little Mix member has spilled details of their past relationship, saying that the whole ordeal left her wanting to swear off men forever, especially because of the ‘pain of heartbreak’.

Perrie Edwards details how Zayn Malik relationship made her feel

Speaking to Paul C Brunson on his We Need To Talk podcast, Perrie Edwards let little be hidden. While she never mentioned his name throughout the chat, it was obvious the singer was talking about her highly public relationship with Zayn Malik. After being linked in 2012, the members of the two teams formed on X Factor were the talk of the town. Post a dating phase of three years, the former One Direction star and the Little Mix member parted ways.

Recalling the tough time in her life and how the relationship between the two young people was not right in many ways, she said, "I think definitely at the time I thought everything we experienced in our relationship was normal. Because it was my first relationship, first love.” Not thinking anything was astray until it couldn’t be salvaged, she said, “I was like, 'Oh, this is how it's supposed to feel. It's supposed to feel a little bit toxic, in some ways.'"

However, the end of the seemingly troublesome relationship made her reflect in many ways, “I was almost thinking like I never, ever want to go through that again. I didn't even want to meet anybody. I was like, that's me done. I don't think I could bear that pain. Like the pain of heartbreak is so grim that I remember thinking I'm done with men forever."

She added how it affected her relationship with her teammates because everything they did was made to be about him. “At the time, it must have been frustrating for the other girls, getting asked about it all the time."

Perrie Edwards has since gotten engaged to footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

