HBO’s Harry Potter Star Dominic McLaughlin Was Always Fan of JK Rowling’s Story: ‘I’m Thrilled To…’

Dominic McLaughlin’s life is about to change, and he knows it. During the promotions for his currently airing film, Grow, the young star was questioned about his upcoming role as Harry Potter in the famed fantasy series, which is getting a series adaptation on HBO. Speaking about his experience putting on the revered Hogwarts robe costume is a dream for many, much like the man who will soon be called the Chosen One. Speaking to BBC News in a new interview, he coined it as a ‘surreal’ experience joining JK Rowling's world.

New Harry Potter nerves? Think again, says Dominic McLaughlin

May 27, 2025, is when Dominic McLaughlin’s face was presented to the world as the next Harry Potter. After multiple rounds of being hunted for, he was finally picked alongside Arabella Stanton, who’d play Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, joining the anticipated HBO Original Series Harry Potter. In a new chat about getting to the set of the drama, which previously, on July 14, announced that it was filming, the young actor did not let slip too much. Believed to be 11 years old, the star dished about the moment when he got to put it on, “A bit surreal to be honest, because I was always a huge ‘Harry Potter’ fan when I was younger. And it was like the dream role, of course, so I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it.”

Said to have been cast in September 2024, following his appearance at a casting call, Dominic McLaughlin takes on the big role as a baton from Daniel Radcliffe, whose name almost became synonymous with the one with the lightning bolt mark, aka the Dark Mark. In his big film debut with Grow, where he is joined by Nick Frost, who plays Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter series, the duo have made quite an appearance.

