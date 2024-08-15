Priyanka Chopra’s hubby Nick Jonas admits he was ‘shocked’ on hearing daughter Malti’s ‘oh my God’: ‘I can’t get her to…’

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are proud parents to Malti Marie, and the couple often shares adorable pictures and videos of her on social media. Recently, Nick posted a video in which Malti can be heard saying "Oh My God," leaving him completely amazed. Now, Jonas has finally shared his initial reaction to it.

Nick recently posted a carousel of photos and videos, and in one of them, Malti can be heard saying "Oh My God," which has us playing it on loop. During the premiere of Jonas' latest movie, The Good Half, he was asked how he felt about Malti saying these words, to which Nick responded. He said, "I mean, I was shocked. I think I said it because she looked so cute, and then she just repeated it. Now, I can't get her to stop, but it's pretty cute."

Check out the video here:

When asked by ET, whether Nick Jonas believes Malti Marie Chopra Jonas might follow in her parents' footsteps, he responded that it's possible, noting that she already has a lot of personality. He mentioned that both he and Priyanka have been in the industry for a long time and consider it a wonderful field to be a part of, appreciating the successful careers they've had.

However, he emphasized that it's also a wild journey, so they want Malti to take her time in making that decision, assuring that they will guide her every step of the way if she chooses to pursue it. Speaking about Priyanka, he smiled and remarked on her beauty.

Another media person asked if Priyanka has seen Nick's latest movie and if she is proud of him. Nick shared that she watched an early cut of the movie about a year ago and gave some valuable feedback that made a significant impact. He expressed his deep trust in her opinion, given her expertise as an actor and producer.

Nick's The Good Half is a comedy-drama film also starring Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp, Matt Walsh, and Elisabeth Shue. It is directed by Robert Schwartzman.

