Priyanka Chopra holding daughter Malti’s ‘little fingers’ is the cutest, but it’s her ring with Nick Jonas connection that melts our hearts; PIC

The Bluff actress Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the biggest celebrities, but she always finds time for her husband, actor Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. Chopra often shares glimpses of her quality time with Malti Marie, expressing her adoration. Recently, she posted a picture of her daughter's little fingers on social media, and while the image was adorable, what caught our attention was her ring.

The Citadel star took to Instagram to share the sweet photo, mentioning her obsession with her daughter's tiny fingers. But what also stood out was her ring, featuring the initials of both her and Nick, a detail that's sure to melt hearts!

Check out the post here:

In an old chat with Qunit Neon, PeeCee, while discussing her daughter, revealed that she experiences "mom's guilt" whenever she has to leave her two-year-old behind due to work commitments. She mentioned that her daughter believes she does make-believe for a living, which is quite different from the reality.

Priyanka opened up about the guilt she feels despite having many people around her daughter when she's on set. She shared that she often has her daughter join her on shoots. She also expressed her gratitude for being able to do this, recalling how her own mother used to take her to hospitals and her father's office, which helped her understand their work when they couldn't be with her.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up shooting for The Bluff in Australia. Prior to that, she completed another project, Heads of State. She will next be seen reprising her role in Citadel alongside Richard Madden.

It was previously announced that production for the second season would begin this year, with Joe Russo directing. Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville are all set to return to their roles. With preparations seemingly underway, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming season. The actress is also in talks with Farhan Akhtar to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara.

