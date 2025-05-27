Cannes 2025 done, but Alia Bhatt’s fun has just begun-guess where she is? WATCH

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is known to bring true glam and turn heads with her looks wherever she goes. Recently, she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, and her looks were highly praised. The actress isn’t back home yet but is enjoying her friend’s wedding. Now, an unseen video is going viral all over the internet, where she is seen slaying like a queen at her friend's wedding in Spain with her girl gang. The video will definitely make you crave a shaadi invite.

A video shared on Alia Bhatt’s fan page gives a glimpse of her look and fun at a friend’s wedding. She is seen looking stunning as ever in Indian attire, wearing a colorful lehenga and blending her ethnic look with a modern touch with a bandana. The Love & War actress is seen with her girl gang, including Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov.

The video shows her posing with the bride and groom, all cheerful and joyful. She is seen throwing flower petals at the duo with all smiles and the video has our heart.

Recently, Alia Bhatt attended the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and turned heads with her stunning debut. She opted for an elegant nude-toned outfit for her first red carpet appearance at the event, made by Rhea Kapoor. For the closing ceremony, she wore a custom-made Gucci gown and it’s just unforgettable.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to share the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Love & War.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that SLB is making the film based on the rivalry between Ranbir and Vicky’s characters. The duo will be shown as two strong-willed men who get entangled in a tug-of-war over Alia’s character. Love & War is all set to release in March 2026.

