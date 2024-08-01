Sara Ali Khan on importance of being best version of yourself as she launches Veet's new product

Bollywood's young, gorgeous, and talented actress Sara Ali Khan is the ambassador of hair removal brand Veet. Recently, she launched a new product, Veet Pure Hair Removal Cream, at a big event in Mumbai. Sara, the embodiment of self-love and confidence, got candid about her connection with the brand.

She also talked about what self-acceptance means to her and how it inspires her to be the best version of herself.

Veet unveils it's brand new Veet Pure Range

Veet is the No. 1 hair removal brand in India. Sara Ali Khan launched the new product range Veet Pure in Juhu, Mumbai, among an audience of beauty enthusiasts and influencers.

The groundbreaking product line understands the needs of busy Indian female professionals as it promises a salon-smooth finish in just 5 minutes* thus offering them a no-compromise solution for hair removal.

Veet Pure comes loaded with natural extracts such as organic aloe vera, rose extracts, and mint extracts. It stands out with its gentle yet effective formula, which also addresses common concerns associated with hair removal creams, such as foul smell.

Sara Ali Khan advocates for being the best version of herself

Speaking at the event, Sara Ali Khan recalled how Veet was her first brand endorsement. She mentioned that during her first brand meeting, she learned about the ethos of being the best version of yourself. "It's not about changing who you are, but if removing a layer of hair from skin makes you more confident about yourself, makes you feel more you, I think that's wonderful," she said.

Further talking about how her journey of self-acceptance and being the best version of herself has "seamlessly married" the journey of Veet over the years, Sara said that she's honoured to be associated with the "prestigious brand." She encouraged everyone to, "Be who you are but push yourself to be the best version of who you are."

Sara Ali Khan on how to keep yourself immune from body-shaming comments

When asked about how to deal with body shaming comments, Sara, who has inspired so many people with her transformation, said that one needs to have a "sense of self for yourself." Talking about the importance of being motivated and being the best version of yourself, she talked about her transformation.

"I was 96 kg. I was extremely overweight. I used to be body shamed also in school in college. Part of the reason I've grown up deriving my confidence is not from looks. People often wonder, 'Oh, she's so funny; she always cracks jokes,'" she said while adding how she found another way to be interesting. Sara added that one needs to have a sense of identity separate from the way they look.

"Who you are from inside is extremely important because I don't think people are going to stop. In an ideal scenario, people stop body shaming, there's acceptance everywhere, and everybody celebrates you, but that might not happen. So, the only way is to find out what matters to you, which is your opinion of yourself. When you look at yourself in the mirror, I urge you to not look at the inches and kilograms. See who you are. See how positive you are. Do good, spread smiles, and do something that makes you happy. Happiness is beauty, not size. Nobody will say, 'Oh, it's okay if you are chubby', you be okay being chubby, or if you are not okay being chubby, then workout."

She further added that if you can't, then it's important to understand that maybe there's a problem and this is who you are, because sometimes working out is not enough and it's difficult. She said that you need to be on a journey of growth, and that's what matters because highs and lows will always be a part of it. "Forget what other people say," she concluded.

Disclaimer:

The results and effects of hair removal creams vary by individual. Always read and follow the instructions on the product packaging. Conduct a patch test before use. This blog is for informational purposes only.