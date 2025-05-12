Ibrahim Ali Khan confesses arguments with mom Amrita Singh turn ‘scary’ after she brings dad Saif Ali Khan’s name; find out how

Ibrahim Ali Khan bears a close resemblance to his father and actor Saif Ali Khan. On various occasions, the youngster's pictures on his social media send internet users into a nostalgia, reminding them of the chocolate boy era of the Jewel Thief actor. Most recently, the Nadaaniyan actor revealed how arguments with his mom, Amrita Singh, turn 'scary' after she also agrees to being reminded of Saif.

Advertisement

During a recent interview with GQ India, it was pointed out how Saif Ali Khan's 'wild child' had a 'legendary' reputation back in the day. When Ibrahim Ali Khan was asked if he is also similar to his father in aspects of being bratty, partying hard, and getting into brawls.

In response, Ibrahim candidly stated, "I'm not as wild as my dad was, but I can be goofy and enjoy myself," further stressing that this is the quality he has got from his father.

The young lad admitted receiving compliments about being reminded of his father, Saif Ali Khan. He went to recall a hilarious anecdote involving his mother, Amrita Singh. "At home, it's scary when my mom and I are arguing, and she goes, 'Oh, you remind me of Saif.' And I'm like, 'Oh god, okay!' What do I even say to her then?," he said.

During the same interaction, Ibrahim went on to talk about his parents' separation while he was young. While he admitted not remembering much of the time, as he was just 4–5 years old, he noted it being different for his sister Sara Ali Khan, who was older than he was.

Advertisement

In fact, the 24-year-old lauded his parents for ensuring that he never felt the pain that comes with a broken home. He claimed never to have seen his parents lose their calm with each other, as he accepted that certain things are just not meant to be.

"Now my dad is much happier with Bebo [Kareena Kapoor] and I've got two very handsome and naughty brothers," he said, adding that he has the best mother ever.

On the professional front, Ibrahim has Kayoze Irani's Sarzameen alongside Kajol and Diler co-starring Sreeleela in the pipeline.

If Saif Ali Khan’s film was to be remade, which of these would you want Ibrahim Ali Khan to lead? Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Ta Ra Rum Pum Hum Tum Salaam Namaste Cocktail

ALSO READ: ‘I'll remember the tears…’: Anushka Sharma’s uplifting post after hubby Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket is peek into his unseen side