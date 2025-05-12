‘Didn’t expect it to be so harsh’: Ibrahim Ali Khan opens up on ‘nepo-kid’ tag; claims Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday became ‘targets’

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Despite the high-profile launch and significant anticipation around his debut with Nadaaniyan, his performance in the film was widely criticized. Soon after the film was released, several internet users were quick to pass their verdict on Iggy and label him just another ‘nepo-kid’— widening the debate that continues to take center stage in the industry.

Advertisement

Back in the day, the debut of star-kids like Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor was widely anticipated by the fans. However, the situation has now changed, and debutants from the film family often face a lot of backlash online. When Ibrahim Ali Khan was queried about his views on the change and being termed as a 'nepo-kid,' he revealed his plans to join the industry sooner.

However, he remembered that the tide changed when his sister Sara Ali Khan and her contemporaries Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor joined the industry. "I realized that the tide was turning when Sara, Janhvi [Kapoor], and Ananya [Panday] were starting out. Technically speaking, nepotism has been around forever, but these girls became targets," he said.

The 24-year-old articulated his belief in admitting that no matter how good one is, they will face a backlash if they belong to a film family. "I was prepared for it, but didn’t expect it to be so harsh," he further added, while admitting being aware of the ‘nepo-privilege.’

Advertisement

In the same interview, Iggy also talked about the ‘sweet message’ he received from Priyanka Chopra after Nadaadiyan’s release. He remembered the global diva telling him that she had watched the film and thought he had a bright future.

He revealed that the actress advised him to keep his head high, work hard, and grow a thick skin. "Coming from someone as accomplished as she is, I felt really comforted and motivated," he stated.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan was released earlier this year in March. Led by Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor, the easy-breezy romantic-comedy also featured Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj and Dia Mirza in the key roles.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmaticent, the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: ‘I'll remember the tears…’: Anushka Sharma’s uplifting post after hubby Virat Kohli’s retirement from Test cricket is peek into his unseen side