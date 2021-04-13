Tiger Shroff kicks a coconut in EPIC throwback to Baaghi days; Gives it a Justin Bieber Peaches twist; WATCH

Actor Tiger Shroff took to social media to share a video from his Baaghi shoot days. The Ganapath star gave his own twist to football as well as Justin Bieber's trending chartbuster, Peaches.

Actor Tiger Shroff is known to be among the fittest stars in Bollywood and he often flaunts his agility while nailing gymnastics and stunts at the gym. However, recently, Tiger showed off his flexibility in a post that was a throwback to the days he was shooting for his film Baaghi with . The Baaghi star shared a video in which he was seen nailing a midair kick and joked about being able to score goals and baskets in his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tiger shared a video with the background song Peaches by Justin Bieber. In the throwback video to his Baaghi shoot days, the actor could be seen nailing a kick to a coconut, mid-air. The handsome star is seen standing in one place and then kicking the coconut in a split second. He aimed to put the coconut inside a huge black vessel. However, the coconut hit the vessel and bounced back to the ground.

Remembering the epic throwback moment, Tiger joked about the incident during the shoot for Baaghi. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, "Scored goals and baskets before....but coconuts are another story close one though...#throwback #baaghi."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger recently wrapped up the first schedule of his film, Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. The handsome star was snapped on the sets of his film on the day of the wrap of the first schedule and the photos went viral. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Besides this, Tiger will be seen Ganapath with Kriti Sanon. The film is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is expected to kick off shooting in July. Pinkvilla was first to report that Kriti and Tiger may begin shooting for it in London in July.

