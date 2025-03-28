Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Tiger Shroff wins Killer presents Fashion Icon Male

Various stars from the entertainment industry gathered together at the recent Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, which took place at JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. It was a glamorous affair where many personalities were honored for their work and style. Killer joined forces with Pinkvilla to present the Fashion Icon Male award to Tiger Shroff.

At the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards on March 27, 2025, Tiger Shroff received the Killer presents Fashion Icon Male award. He looked extremely dapper as he graced the stage to accept the prestigious trophy.

Have a look at Tiger Shroff’s winning moment here!

Tiger Shroff was dressed in an all-black look for the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025. His outfit consisted of a sheer shirt, pants, and blazer. The actor accessorized his look with a chain and black shades.

Tiger met many other celebrities at the awards night and shared some heartwarming moments with them. In one inside video, he could be seen sitting alongside his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar, and actor Gulshan Grover. The four of them vibed together to Himesh Reshammiya’s performance. The singer set the stage on fire as he sang his iconic number, Jhalak Dikhlaja.

Watch the video here!

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Singham Again. He is set to star in Baaghi 4. The action thriller also features Sanjay Dutt and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. Directed by A Harsha, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who added their charm to the PSSI Awards 2025 included Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, Sushmita Sen, Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kajol, Nitanshi Goel, Rasha Thadani, Kunal Kemmu, Veer Pahariya, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Disha Patani, and many more.

For a comprehensive list of winners at the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.

