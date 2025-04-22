Death threat against Tiger Shroff is false, police arrests individual for spreading misinformation

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is making headlines after a report of his death threat went viral. However, as per a recent report, it was all false. The man who spread fake news has been arrested by the police.

As per a report in Free Press Journal, a Punjabi resident Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh gave false information to the control room of Mumbai Police about a purported death threat to Tiger Shroff. He called the Mumbai Police control room on Monday (April 21) and alleged that a few people from a security company were planning to kill the actor.

The man further alleged that Rs 2 lakh was paid to kill the actor. He further added that he was even provided with a weapon and a contract of the same amount to kill the actor. As soon as he alerted the Mumbai Police, authorities immediately activated the security apparatus. However, they soon found that the information provided to them was false.

As per the same portal, Deputy Commissioner of police, Nimit Goyal, said, "The police had filed an FIR on Monday. The team has apprehended the accused. It was a complete hoax, as the story on verification was completely false. The accused is coming with the team."

Now, the Khar Police has registered a case against Manish for allegedly spreading fake information. They registered the case under sections 212 (furnishing false information), 217 (giving false information with intent to cause a public servant to misuse lawful power to injure another person), and 353(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, further investigation in the Tiger Shroff’s false death threat case is underway.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 4. He is all set to star alongside Sanjay Dutt in the fourth installment. It is presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and directed by A Harsha. Baaghi 4, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is all set to hit the theaters on September 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

