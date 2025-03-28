Tiger Shroff is absolute HOTNESS in all-black suit styled with see-through shirt at Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons 2025
Tiger Shroff turned heads at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, walking the carpet in a sharp three-piece suit.
Tiger Shroff is known for his impeccable style, and his outfit choices prove his refined taste. A quick scroll through his social media reveals his love for dark shades, with black being his go-to color. Staying true to his signature style, he made a striking appearance at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards in an all-black suit.
Looking sharp as ever, the Baaghi actor opted for a monochrome look. He paired a well-fitted, translucent black shirt with a sleek suit, perfectly complementing his toned physique. Leaving the last few buttons undone, he confidently flaunted his abs, adding a touch of effortless charm to his ensemble.
Shroff completed his dapper look by layering with a tailored black blazer featuring a sleek, shiny collar. The structured jacket added the perfect finishing touch to his already stunning ensemble, enhancing the overall sophistication.
Serving his best pose with hands in his pockets, the actor styled the blazer with matching straight-fit trousers, tailored to perfection. Transforming his outfit into a glam three-piece suit, he looked effortlessly handsome. If monochrome isn’t your style, you can always opt for classic shades like navy blue or white for a timeless look.
Tiger Shroff completed his monochrome ensemble with a pair of sleek black shoes, perfectly complementing his outfit. Opting for a shiny finish, his footwear matched the sheer texture of his mesh shirt, adding to the polished appeal.
To elevate his style further, he accessorized with a glossy black neckpiece, which subtly enhanced his overall look. But he didn’t stop there—Shroff added a trendy touch with black-tinted sunglasses, featuring a gold frame that brought a hint of contrast to his dark ensemble.
Styling his hair in natural waves and sporting a well-groomed beard, the actor exuded effortless charm. His all-black look was a timeless and sophisticated choice for the grand affair. Adding to the night’s highlights, Shroff also took home the award for Fashion Icon (Male) at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2025.
What do you think of Tiger’s sharp style for the big night?
