In 2024, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranveer Singh is all set to be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Soon after, the makers made an official announcement of Don 3 with Ranveer Singh, marking the return of Farhan Akhtar to direction after over a decade. A month later, Kiara Advani was locked to play the female lead of this action thriller, however, the actress had to step back from the mega-budget actioner due to her pregnancy. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kriti Sanon is the frontrunner to play the female lead of Don 3.

According to sources close to the development, Kriti Sanon has agreed in principle to spearhead Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and is expected to sign the dotted lines in a fortnight. “Farhan Akhtar and the creative team of Excel Entertainment were looking to cast an experienced actress with a screen presence on board Don 3, and Kriti Sanon fits the bill like hand in glove. She has the aura to play Roma on screen, and is excited to sign the dotted lines soon,” the source shared.

We hear that Farhan Akhtar has already done a large part of location hunt of Don 3, and will soon sit on the action blocks with an international stunt team. “Don 3 will be shot largely in Europe and the locations are already closed. The script is also locked, and all that remains now is slight polishing alongside the action design. The pre-production work will go on for the next few months, and the team is aiming to take the film on floors by October/November 2025,” the source added.

Before moving on to Don 3, Kriti Sanon will wrap up shooting for the Aanand L Rai directed Tere Ishk Mein and the Dinesh Vijan produced Cocktail 2. She is also in talks for a horror thriller titled Nai Naveli with Aanand L Rai, scheduled for 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

