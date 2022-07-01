EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar on marriage with Mohsin: Always said it’ll happen at right time with right person

Urmila Matondkar, who will soon be seen judging ZEE TV’s Dance India Dance (DID) Super Moms, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla opened up about her marriage with Mohsin Akhtar. The duo got married in 2016 in an intimate ceremony. “I really think that marriage is something that to a large extent defines you. Because I think we don’t choose our parents, it’s like we are born with it. But when we marry, it’s like somewhere a responsibility towards yourself and everything, that you marry someone for the right reasons. That’s why I didn’t necessarily marry as soon as I thought I am ready,” says Urmila.

The Rangeela actress further adds, “I always used to say it will happen at the right time with the right person. So yes, I think marriage needs to be another space in your life which hopefully makes it better, and takes your life, personality, and everything into a better space. Because growth and evolution needs to be a consistent part of human life, that’s what I have believed from my childhood. So that growth needs to be there, and that your companion brings into your life.”

Urmila adds that there are things that they don’t agree on with each other, and then there are also things they agree on. “Of course he has been so extremely supportive of my political career that it has shocked even me actually. Also, he has given me more strength to speak my mind out, the way I have been speaking. Probably that I may not have spoken a while ago. So like I said, after being into a blessed daughter, I am a blessed wife and a daughter-in -law,” she concludes.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE: Urmila Matondkar shares her excitement about coming back to television to judge DID Super Moms